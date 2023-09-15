Home Nation

Four workers killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

Five other workers suffered injuries and are hospitalised in critical condition, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: Four workers died Friday after a service lift had a free fall at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, officials said.

The incident took place at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society around 8.30 a.m., Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told PTI.

"The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height," Dixit said. Further details of the incident are awaited.

