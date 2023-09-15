India joins exclusive club of standard-setting OIML body, can now approve certificates

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India joins an exclusive club of 12 nations, today. India is now authorized to issue the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) – an international standard-setting body– approval certificates.

Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, announced in a press conference today that Bharat has now become the 13th Country in the world that can issue Internationally Accepted #OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) Certificates. pic.twitter.com/ihJZzPechE — Consumer Affairs (@jagograhakjago) September 14, 2023

India now can support its domestic manufacturers of weighing and measuring products like weighing devices, taxi meters, speedometers, agricultural measuring devices such as cereal moisture meters, health-related devices such as exhaust measurements and alcohol content of drinks, etc., to export to the international market.

Currently, domestic manufacturers of weighing and measurement machines used to pay additional testing fees to get mandatory approval certificates to export their products to the international market. The Department of Consumer Affairs can now issue the approval certificates.

“Bharat has now become the authority for issuing internationally accepted OIML certificates for selling weights & measures anywhere in the world,” says Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Secretary (of Consumer Affairs).

Bharat joins the big league. This will not only help domestic manufacturers but also help our labs earn foreign exchange .

Congratulations Bharat and Team DoCA!@jagograhakjago @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal https://t.co/mAHTBWE9Dr — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) September 14, 2023

Paul Dixon, Executive Secretary, OIML-CS, also joined OIL's Paris Headquarters for the briefing, reaffirming India’s role as an OIML Certificates Issuing Authority and assuring continued cooperation.

Photo | Twitter

The International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) is an intergovernmental organisation that was created in 1955 to promote the global harmonisation of the legal metrology (science of measurement) procedures that underpin and facilitate international trade. It has 63 Member States and 64 Corresponding Members. India became a member in 1956.

India is now an exclusive group of nations, including Australia, Switzerland, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Slovakia, as the 13th country worldwide, authorized to issue OIML approval certificates.

“India can also support foreign manufacturers by issuing OIML pattern approval certificates from our certified Regional Reference Standards Laboratories. It will help in generating forex in terms of fee, etc.,” said Singh



