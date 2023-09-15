Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed on on Wednesday morning.

Published: 15th September 2023

Security forces personnel at a search operation in the cordoned-off area during the ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area, in Anantnag district on Sept. 15, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday.

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday.

"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance," the officials said.

An Army helicopter flies near the site of the ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area, in Anantnag district (PTI)

The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

