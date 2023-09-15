New Uttarakhand police manual: No Urdu, only Hindi words in day-to-day work

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police has revised and published a 700-page police training manual replacing nearly 1,100 specific Urdu words in use for nearly 150 years with Hindi words for cases registered under the Indian Penal Code, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act.

Police personnel will now report the cases and plead in the court in Hindi words.

Speaking to this newspaper, Inspector General of Police (Training) Kewal Khurana said, “Now the officers will not have to use complex words like ‘Bamudiyat’ (complainant), ‘Tafseel’ (descriptive incident), ‘Naksha-Nazari’ (place of incident) and ‘Tazkara’ (description written in police General Diary ) in their day-to-day reporting. During the research, we found 1,100 such words, which even the old officers, with time stopped using”.

Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act were introduced over 150 years and during those times, Urdu words were used during the report and trial of the crime, the senior police official said. However, with time, these words disappeared from school and college curricula and became difficult for the new recruits to memorise and use these words, the IG said. “Hereafter, the trainee officers will taught the use of Hindi words only as the Urdu words have been replaced,” he added.

20 officers researched Urdu words in use

20 officers for over two and half months, researched Urdu words in use and replaced them with Hindi words in the revised vocabulary book. Significantly, the Urdu words used in the IPC since 1860 and the Indian Evidence Act since 1872 are in vogue, a language that the old generation of police officers had little knowledge of, but the new generation is completely unaware of.

