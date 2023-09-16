Five of family killed after portion of house roof collapses in Lucknow's Alambagh

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Five members of a family including three children were killed after an old house collapsed Anand Naga area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in a Railway colony under the Alambagh police station in Lucknow.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Shankar Mahadevan told PTI that Satish Chandra (40) and his family members were fast asleep when the roof of their house collapsed partially.

Sanitation workers informed police about the incident around 8 a.m., following which police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the spot, he said.

Chandra, his wife Sarojini Devi (35) and their children Harshit (13), Harshita (10) and Ansh (5) died in the incident, he said.

Upendra Kumar Aggarwal, Joint DCP, Law and Order, Lucknow said, "We got the information that five people were injured in the house collapse that occurred in the railway colony of the Anand Nagar area. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors."

Speaking further, the joint DCP said that the colony was abandoned by the Railways Department and the railway had given the notice to vacate the house.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow District Magistrate also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

"CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and asked the officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to the locals. Along with this, we are giving notice to the locals to vacate all the damaged houses in the colony", DM Gangwar added. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

