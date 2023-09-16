Home Nation

Five of family killed after portion of house roof collapses in Lucknow's Alambagh

CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and asked the officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to the locals.

Published: 16th September 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Five members of a family including three children were killed after an old house collapsed Anand Naga area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the police said on Saturday. 

According to the police, the incident took place in a Railway colony under the Alambagh police station in Lucknow. 

Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Shankar Mahadevan told PTI that Satish Chandra (40) and his family members were fast asleep when the roof of their house collapsed partially.

Sanitation workers informed police about the incident around 8 a.m., following which police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the spot, he said.

Chandra, his wife Sarojini Devi (35) and their children Harshit (13), Harshita (10) and Ansh (5) died in the incident, he said.

Upendra Kumar Aggarwal, Joint DCP, Law and Order, Lucknow said, "We got the information that five people were injured in the house collapse that occurred in the railway colony of the Anand Nagar area. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors."

Speaking further, the joint DCP said that the colony was abandoned by the Railways Department and the railway had given the notice to vacate the house.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow District Magistrate also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. 

"CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and asked the officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to the locals. Along with this, we are giving notice to the locals to vacate all the damaged houses in the colony", DM Gangwar added. Further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
house collapse Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp