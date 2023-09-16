In a first, 'yak milk parlour' comes up in Arunachal, to offer products rich in protein

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: A first of its kind 'yak milk parlour' has come up in Arunachal Pradesh as the ICAR-National Research Centre Yak (ICAR-NRCY) adds value to the milk of the bovine species.

The Nyukmadung Dairy was set up at the Nyukmadung yak farm of the institute in West Kameng district. It was inaugurated on September 15 by Dr Shiv Prasad Kimothi, Member Animal Science, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board in the presence of Dr Mihir Sarkar, Director, ICAR- National Research Centre on Yak, Dr VK Gupta, Director, ICAR- National Research Centre on Pig, Dr Grish Patil, Director, ICAR National Research Centre on Mithun and other staff of the institute.

Dr Sarkar said the institute wanted to conduct capacity-building programmes for the benefit of tribal yak farmers through training with hands-on practices on value addition of yak milk and preparation of diversified yak milk products to get yak herders more incentives and make yak farming better remunerative.

ICAR-NRCY is working on preparing diversified products with value addition of yak milk – designer paneer, yak ghee, dahi, ripened and mozzarella cheese, 'churkham' etc.

In this connection, a 'scientist-farmer interactive meet' was conducted recently, followed by the sharing of inputs to tribal farmers. The scientists pointed out the scope and prospects of yak milk, importance of value addition and diversified product preparation, Sarkar said.

They advised the herders to undergo training from ICAR-NRCK and make their yak farming more remunerative.

“Yak milk is creamy white, thick, sweetish, fragrant and rich in protein. It contains 15.63-19.63% total solids with 5.29-8.73% fat, 3.45-4.27% protein and 0.64-0.82% ash. In general, yak milk is considered naturally-concentrated milk enriched with a higher nutrient density and loaded with omega 3 fatty acids, amino acids and antioxidants. It also has vitamins and minerals,” Sarkar said.

Yak plays an important role in the livelihood of highlanders catering to their essential needs through its products – milk, meat, fibre, hide, dung and draft power for transportation.

Yak milk and milk products are the integral components of the diet of these tribals, thriving with a healthy and productive life under an extreme hypoxic and harsh environment without supplementation of any vitamins and minerals.

The unique amino acids, fatty acids, high levels of vitamins and specific enzymes, with the beneficial microbes present in yak milk exerts their beneficial impact in the health of the yak herders in high altitude, Sarkar said.

India has some 58,000 yaks, found on the heights of Arunachal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. In Arunachal, their population is estimated to be around 24,000, found in Tawang, West Kameng and Shi Yomi districts.

