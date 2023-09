Religious freedom in India: US body to hold hearing on Sept 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has announced that it will hold a hearing on religious freedom in India on September 20.

Earlier on May 2, India had rejected USCIRF reports that alleged violation of religious freedom in the country. India had termed the reports as “biased and motivated.”

“The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India, this time in its 2023 annual report. We reject such misrepresentation of facts, which only serves to discredit USCIRF itself,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

“We would urge USCIRF to desist from such efforts and develop a better understanding of India, its plurality, its democratic ethos and its constitutional mechanisms,” the statement had said.

Coming on the heels of two successful bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden — the first was during PM Modi’s official visit to the US in June and a bilateral meeting in New Delhi in September (before the G20 Summit) — USCIRF in its announcement said the Congressional hearing is on how the US government can work with the Indian government to address violations.

Fernand de Varennes, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, has been invited to testify before the commission along with Tariq Ahmed, foreign law specialist, Law Library of Congress; Sarah Yager, Washington Director, Human Rights Watch; Sunita Viswanath, executive director, Hindus for Human Rights and Irfan Nooruddin, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Professor of Indian Politics at Georgetown University.

Meanwhile, the USCIRF has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to Washington in June reflects the close bilateral relationship between the United States and India.

“However, over the last decade, the Indian government has enacted and enforced discriminatory policies targeting religious minorities, including anti-conversion laws, cow slaughter laws, legislation granting citizenship preferences based on religion, and restrictions on foreign funding for civil society groups,” USCIRF said.

Since 2020, the USCIRF has recommended that the US Department of State designate India as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC), it said.

