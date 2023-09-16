Uttarakhand sets target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment in December summit

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is expecting an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the state through the proposed Global Investors’ Meet in December.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami elaborated on the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023.

“Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a young state with immense potential for industries. There is ease of doing business as well as peace of doing business in the state,” he said.

The incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand are negligible, which is a positive aspect of the establishment of industries, according to Dhami.

“Entrepreneurs in the state are our brand ambassadors and they have the highest participation in increasing investment in the state. Our government is working on the basis of simplification, resolution, disposal and satisfaction and this is possible only when their problems are resolved by constantly communicating with industry associations”, the CM said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Director General of Information Bansidhar Tiwari said: “On this occasion, ITC has proposed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to the Uttarakhand government for the Global Investor Summit.”

“An MoU was signed with Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India for an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and with E-Kuber for an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.”

“The first international roadshow abroad for the summit will be held in London from September 25 to 28,” Tiwari said. This will be followed by roadshows in Singapore and Taiwan in the first week of October.

“Roadshows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 16 to 2 will lure foreign investors to invest in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also attend it,” said DG Tiwari.

