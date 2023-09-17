Home Nation

Massive fire breaks out at Mussoorie hotel, no casualties reported

Published: 17th September 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sidus Rink Hotel

Fire breaks out at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie (Photo | PTI Twitter)

By ANI

MUSSOORIE: A massive fire broke out in a hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Back Road on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road.

Upon receiving the information, various fire brigade teams reached the spot.

Smoke billows after a fire broke out at a hotel in Mussoorie | PTI

No casualties have been reported.

"Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Fire brigades are trying to control the fire," SHO Bisht said.

Further details are awaited. 

