Temples submerge as Shipra River overflows in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

The district administration is on alert mode and has made necessary arrangements for the safety of the people. The administration also urged the residents to avoid visiting waterlogged spots.

Temples situated on the banks of the Shipra River in the Ujjain district have been submerged in water due to a spate in the river.

By ANI

UJJAIN: Several temples situated near Ram Ghat in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district have submerged as the Shipra River is overflowing following the continuous rainfall in the district for the last two days.

The district administration is on alert mode and has made necessary arrangements for the safety of the people. The administration also urged the residents to avoid visiting waterlogged spots in the district.

Secretary of Shipra Tairak Dal, Santosh Solanki said, “All the temples near the Ramghat are submerged in water. The administration has stopped the movement of visitors by placing barricades at the gate of the Ghat to avoid accidents. Only those devotees who come to offer Pind Daan (ritual to offer homage to departed souls) are allowed to take a bath here. The edge of the ghat has completely submerged”. 

On the other hand, Tehsildar Anirudh Mishra said, “The water has now reached the big bridge here. Administration, police departments and municipal corporations are on alert mode everywhere. The people have been informed not to go to the waterlogged places and barricades have been put up to prevent their movements to such places.”

People are in safe places and there has been no casualty so far. They will try to ensure that there will be no problem ahead too. About three to four feet of water has accumulated on the big bridge, he added.

