NIT Silchar students step up protest over suicide

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar in Assam staged a sit-in on Monday demanding, among others, the resignation of the dean (academics) after holding him responsible for a student’s death.

The protest, which was staged on the campus, began at 7:30 AM. It was continuing when reports last came in. Hundreds of students took part in it. No untoward incident was reported, the police said.

The students are going for the jugular of BK Roy, dean (academics), ever since Koj Buker, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide on September 15 in his hostel room after being allegedly “insulted” by the NIT, Silchar administration.

The students said Buker had backlogs in six subjects in the first year itself as he was at home in Arunachal during the Covid 19 pandemic and could not attend the online classes due to a lack of internet connectivity. They said subsequently his mother died and his studies were further affected.

“He was denied admission in the fifth semester on the grounds that he had backlogs in 13 subjects. He had submitted an application and kept following it up for more than one month but the administration insulted him,” a student alleged.

He said the incident of suicide could have been averted if the NIT, Silchar administration had considered Buker’s case and conducted a special examination for him so he could clear the backlog papers.

The students threatened to continue with their agitation till Roy resigned or he was ousted. Further, they demanded justice for Buker and withdrawal of the FIRs lodged against some of them for vandalism.

On September 16, several students were injured in a police lathi charge after the protestors had gone on the rampage, damaging government quarters and vehicles. Later, they apologised for their actions.

The NIT, Silchar administration could not be reached for comment.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

