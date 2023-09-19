Manipur: Protestors call for 48-hour bandh demanding release of five youths

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Members of Meira Paibi (Meitei women torchbearers) and local clubs shut down the five districts of Manipur’s Imphal valley on Tuesday demanding the release of five youths who were arrested by the police on Friday for possessing firearms and donning camouflage uniforms.

The members of Meira Paibi were seen on the streets in different parts of the valley, enforcing the bandh by blocking roads and chanting slogans demanding the release of the five youths who are now in police custody.

The 48-hour bandh, which was called from the midnight of Monday, threw normal life out of gear. State capital Imphal wore a deserted look as vehicles remained off the streets while shops and other commercial establishments remained closed.

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur cancelled the Class 10 supplementary exams, scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The exams will be rescheduled.

The All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee demanded the release of the youth, stating that they were village volunteers who were guarding their villages from attacks by Kuki-Zo militants. It warned that the agitation would be intensified if they were not released early.

The police had arrested them on September 16. At the time of arrest, they were carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniforms, a statement by the police said.

When news about their arrest spread, a large number of people came out to stage a protest. Later, they allegedly attempted to storm the Porompat police station.

The statement said joint security forces had repelled the attack by firing tear gas shells. Some people, including an RAF personnel, had sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“Strict legal action is being taken against these anti-social elements. Manipur Police is determined to carry on such raids/operations and make all-out efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a one-man panel to probe the killing of Army soldier Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom.

Kom, a tribal, was abducted at gunpoint by three unidentified men from his residence in Imphal West district and his body with bullet wounds was found the next day in Imphal East district. The last rites were performed on Tuesday.

