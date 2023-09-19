Home Nation

'Reason is 2024': Sibal asks why Modi waited for 10 years to take up women's quota issue

Sibal claimed that if the government doesn't provide quota for OBC women, the BJP might also lose Uttar Pradesh in 2024.

Published: 19th September 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday attacked the government amid speculation that the Women's Reservation Bill may be brought in Parliament, asking why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi wait for almost 10 years for it and saying that probably 2024 general elections is the reason.

Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday posted on social media platform X that the Cabinet has approved the bill, but deleted the post within an hour.

While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculation was rife that it approved the Women's Reservation Bill.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Women's Reservation Bill: Wonder why Modi ji, if introduced, waited for almost 10 years when almost all political parties are in support? 2024 is perhaps the reason."

"But if the government does not provide quota for OBC women BJP may also lose UP in 2024! Think about it!" he said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

