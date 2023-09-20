Delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women: Sonia in LS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday while leading the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha said that an immediate implementation of the bill by removing all the obstacles in its path was necessary and also possible.

"I stand to support the bill...Any delay in implementing the women's reservation bill will be a gross injustice to Indian women," Sonia said, while adding that the Congress demanded a sub-quota for SCs, STs, OBCs as well.

It is difficult to gauge the extent of the patience of women; they never think of taking rest, the Congress parliamentary party chief added.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had moved the women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Making it the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building, the government said it will enable greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels and help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

The bill be named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

With several parties parties pushing for reservation of women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the bill is likely to see a smooth passage this time, unlike the earlier instances when several regional parties had opposed it.

There have been several efforts to introduce women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies since 1996.

The last such attempt was made in 2010, when the Rajya Sabha had passed a Bill for women's reservation, but the same could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.

Data shows that women MPs account for nearly 15 per cent of Lok Sabha strength while their representation is below 10 per cent in many state assemblies.

