Home Nation

'Exercise caution': MEA's advisory to Indians in Canada amid growing tensions between both nations

The MEA said the Indian High Commission and consulates general will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

Published: 20th September 2023 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating to travel there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country.

The advisory came amid further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the advisory.

ALSO READ | Son of Khalistan separatist leader says family 'always suspected' Indian govt's role in his killing

It said, "Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda."

"Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," it said.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission and consulates general will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," it said in the advisory.

ALSO READ | 'Deeply concerning': Sikh MPs in Britain react to Canada's allegations against India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada India Khalistan MEA Advisory Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp