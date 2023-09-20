MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unveil 108-ft statue of Adi Shankaracharya

By Express News Service

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Thursday, unveil the gigantic 108 ft statue of Adi Shankaracharya on the Mandhata Mountain in the Omkareshwar temple town of poll-bound state’s Khandwa district.

Unveiling of the multi-metal Ekatmata ki Pratima (Statue of Oneness) of the eighth-century Indian philosopher and theologian, who consolidated the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta – marks the initiation of the first phase of an ambitious Ekatma Dham project.

The project in the coming times will include the development of the Advaita Lok museum, showcasing the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar (Adi Shankaracharya) through exhibits reflecting the message of Advaita Vedanta.

The Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta, which will serve as coordination, research and resource centre for the study and promotion of Advaita Vedanta is also envisioned as part of the multi-phase project.

The multi-metal gigantic statue portraying Adi Shankaracharya as a 12-year-old boy – the age at which his Guru Govindapada at the same Omkareshwar, deemed that Shankara was ready to write commentaries on major spiritual texts – was initially slated to be unveiled by the MP CM on September 18.

But owing to heavy rains in the central Indian state’s western and southwestern parts, including the Omkareshwar town (which houses one of the 12 jyotirlingas), the unveiling ceremony was postponed to September 21.

“September 21, 2023, will be a historic day, Adi Guru Shankaracharya integrated our country culturally through the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta. He was born in Kerala, but attained spiritual knowledge from his guru in Omkareshwar, after travelling on foot for 1600 km. After attaining knowledge from his Guru in Omkareshwar, he proceeded towards Kashi. It is to preserve and promote his doctrine of Advaita Vedanta (which was adopted later by other Hindu spiritual scholars, including Swami Vivekananda) that not only the Statue of Oneness will be unveiled in Omkareshwar, but the foundation of Ekatma Dham will also be laid on Thursday. The message of Vasudhev Kutumbakam being spread to the world by PM Narendra Modi now also stems from the Advaita Vedanta philosophy,” Chouhan said on the eve of the grand event.

Importantly, before the unveiling of the Statue of Oneness, Vedic ritual worship and 21 Kundiya Havan were being performed by Swami Brahondrananda of Uttarkashi and 32 Sannyasis on the same Mandhata Mountain under the guidance of Prasthanatray Bhashya Parayan and Dakshinamnaya Shringeri Sharda Peeth by about 300 renowned Vedic Archaks of the country. The September 21 will be organised under the guidance of Dakshinamnaya Shringeri Sharda Peeth.

