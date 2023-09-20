None can say which way Nitish Kumar will go after 2024 polls: Prashant Kishor

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Launching a blistering attack on Nitish once again, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently on his ‘Jan Suraj Yatra’ told media persons in Muzaffarpur that nobody on earth could tell in which direction Nitish would go after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were out.

Even Nitish could not say on it presently, he added. Kishor also took a dig at Nitish for sharing ‘moments of laughter’ with PM Narendra Modi during the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi recently.

He said that in the opposition alliance INDIA’s coordination committee meeting, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh did not attend it and somebody else represented the party in the meeting.

Notably, Nitish had played a key role in bringing non-BJP parties on a common platform to take on BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Though Nitish always mentioned that he didn’t wish to serve any post and wanted to unite opposition parties to dethrone BJP at the Centre, JD(U) leaders have been trying to project Nitish as PM candidate.

“It is not that Nitish will join hands with BJP in a day or two but it is his style of functioning as he has the habit of scaring his alliance partner, creating an impression that he can switch his sides anytime. It is a kind of pressure politics,” Prashant Kishor remarked.

Making a dig at Nitish for his political somersaults, Kishor said that Nitish would convene a press conference and would say that his conscience was not allowing him to continue his alliance with the opposition anymore and that not all opposition parties united as he wished, and hence, he was going back to the BJP.

The poll strategist said that Nitish had held a meeting with him for hours in March before the latter finally snapped ties with the BJP in August last year.

Kishor said that Nitish had met him in the state capital too and discussed certain things.

“Nitish was apprehensive about losing the CM post if the BJP formed the government at the centre again in 2024. So, he formed a new government with the grand alliance so that he can continue on the post till 2025,” Kishor contended.

