Students vandalise Dehradun college campus after video of ragging victim goes viral

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Angry over the decision of the college administration over the incident of ragging of a second-year B.Com student in a college in Dehradun, hundreds of students vandalised the college campus. After the ragging incident, the victim released a video in this regard and narrated his ordeal, which provoked a large number of students.

According to information received from police sources, "A case of ragging has come to light in Dehradun's College Doon Business School. The victim Aditya Basak is a B.Com second-year student and was beaten up so badly by senior students in the name of ragging. There were marks all over his body". After the incident, the Station officer of the Selakui police station Mohan Singh took suo motu cognizance and registered an FIR against 150 to 200 students and also sought an explanation from the college administration for hiding the incident.

"On getting information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitated students, in which some students tried to attack them too, in which two constables were injured," SO Mohan Singh told the newspaper. "Atul Rawat, Anil Kumar and Sen Gupta of the faculty who were held hostage in the boys' hostel there somehow managed to escape from the students," station officer Singh said.

According to the police, "The management expelled the accused students for 30 days, but at the same time a large number of students got angry at this decision of the management when they came to know that the students who came to save them from ragging have also been expelled by the college administration for 21 days".

Police believe that apart from ragging, there is also a rivalry between two groups of students behind this incident. Police have registered a case against 150 to 200 people under sections 147, 186, 188, 332, 342, 353, 504 and 506 of the IPC for obstructing government work, assault and rioting. No arrest has been made so far.

