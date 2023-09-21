Another gangster in Canada falls prey to bullets in what is being perceived as a gang war

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the dust hasn’t settled yet on the allegations Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on India, suggesting the state’s involvement in the killing of slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, comes a report of another gangster being shot dead in Canada.

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga was killed in Winnipeg Canada in what is being as an inter-gang rivalry.

Duneke had fled to Canada from India on forged documents in 2017 and has several criminal cases registered against him.

"There are anywhere between 20 and 25 individuals we have sought for extradition based on their antecedents from Canada. However, we got no response from the Canadian government. Canada is a safe haven for terrorists,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Canada has been a preferred destination for these criminals as they are provided a security cover as a result of which they live there with impunity.

India has been continuously raising the issues of the threats its High Commission in Ottawa and other consulates in Toronto have been getting in the last few years.

Khalistani extremists had put a bounty on the head of Indian diplomats and India is concerned for their safety.

"We hope that under the Geneva Convention, our missions are given a security cover and our diplomats and other citizens are safe,’’ said Bagchi.

"It is unfortunate that Canadian political parties, especially the liberals, have turned Nelson's eye towards the activities of Khalistani elements. This has been going on for decades now and naturally cast a shadow over bilateral relations. This matter has repeatedly been taken up with successive administrations at all levels in Canada. They keep harping on freedom of speech knowing well that it cannot extend to inciting violence against the Indian diplomats in Canada and hatred towards India or for that matter prejudicing India’s unity and territorial integrity,’’ said Former Indian Ambassador to Canada, Ambassador Vishnu Prakash.

Meanwhile, in its advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada, India has asked them to exercise extreme caution.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant,’’ the advisory stated.

