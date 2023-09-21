Fresh tension in Manipur as mobs attempt to storm police stations over arrest of five youths

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Protestors, mostly women, attempted to storm police stations in parts of Manipur’s Imphal valley on Thursday to court their arrest as five youths arrested by the police last week for carrying weapons and donning camouflage uniform, were not released by the government.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel dispersed the mobs by firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs. At least nine protestors were injured.

After the violence, the authorities clamped a total curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts as a precautionary measure.

“Curfew relaxation in respect of Imphal East district from 5 am to 9 for 21st September 2023 in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items is hereby cancelled with immediate effect, as there is a likelihood of gathering of the public for reasons mentioned other than the purpose of relaxation of curfew,” District Magistrate Khumanthem Diana Devi said in an order.

The protestors attempted to court arrest in all five districts of Imphal Valley – Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur. At all places, they were dispersed by the personnel.

The “fill in the jails protest” was staged hours after a 48-hour bandh, called by the members of Meira Paibi (Meitei women torchbearers) and local clubs, ended at midnight, Wednesday. The bandh was enforced in the five districts demanding the release of the five youths. The protestors claimed the five men were village volunteers who were guarding their villages from attacks by Kuki-Zo militants.

During scuffles with the police and RAF personnel on Thursday, the protesting women said they were also village volunteers and should be arrested. They asked if village volunteers are arrested, who will protect the Meiteis living in villages close to Kuki-majority hills.

They slammed the personnel for alleged failure to arrest armed miscreants and leaders of insurgent groups.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces recovered four mortar bombs, kept hidden under bushes, during a joint operation in the Kangpokpi district on Wednesday evening.

