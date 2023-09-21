Indians not safe in Canada, hate crimes up, says MEA

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its diplomatic offensive against Canada, India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its citizens living in Canada and those planning to travel there “to exercise utmost caution”.

The strongly worded communique came a day after India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move and rubbished that country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau’s charge that Indian agents killed Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,’’ read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The advisory cautioned that there has been a notable rise in threats targeting Indian diplomats as well as the Indian community. “Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” the statement said, asking Indian workers and students to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto and Vancouver.

The diplomatic row, however, will not affect the military ties between the two countries. Canada’s Deputy Army Chief Major General Peter Scott is scheduled to attend a defence conclave in Delhi next week. Explaining the need to treat political stand-offs in isolation, Major General Abhinaya Rai, additional director general, strategic planning, pointed out that India still engages with China despite differences.

Reacting cautiously to the India-Canada face-off, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said both countries are close friends of the US. “Canada is an ally, a dear friend, trading partner and happens to share our border. Moments like this don’t define our relationship but slow down the progress,” he said in New Delhi.

Khalistan groups target Indian missions

Pro-Khalistan groups will stage protests outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada on September 25. According to sources, the radicals may target the Indian flag and diplomats. They may also attack Indian nationals, accusing them of being RAW agents

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its diplomatic offensive against Canada, India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its citizens living in Canada and those planning to travel there “to exercise utmost caution”. The strongly worded communique came a day after India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move and rubbished that country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau’s charge that Indian agents killed Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,’’ read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The advisory cautioned that there has been a notable rise in threats targeting Indian diplomats as well as the Indian community. “Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” the statement said, asking Indian workers and students to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto and Vancouver. The diplomatic row, however, will not affect the military ties between the two countries. Canada’s Deputy Army Chief Major General Peter Scott is scheduled to attend a defence conclave in Delhi next week. Explaining the need to treat political stand-offs in isolation, Major General Abhinaya Rai, additional director general, strategic planning, pointed out that India still engages with China despite differences. Reacting cautiously to the India-Canada face-off, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said both countries are close friends of the US. “Canada is an ally, a dear friend, trading partner and happens to share our border. Moments like this don’t define our relationship but slow down the progress,” he said in New Delhi. Khalistan groups target Indian missions Pro-Khalistan groups will stage protests outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada on September 25. According to sources, the radicals may target the Indian flag and diplomats. They may also attack Indian nationals, accusing them of being RAW agents