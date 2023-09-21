Monsoon revival likely to cut down impact of drought across country

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rain season has reactivated giving respite to large parts of the country facing a drought-like condition due to an erratic monsoon period in the past three months. The cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, near Gujarat and the Western Disturbance have strengthened the lean monsoon, extending the rainy period. Normally, the monsoon period ends on September 30.

The monsoon is largely erratic this year. The Biporjoy cyclone had delayed the formal entry of the monsoon in June and further weakened it. However, the monsoon intensified in July and caused surplus rain. August turned out to be the driest month since 1901. Overall India has a deficit monsoon of around 10% after the end of three months. Experts say the El Nino phenomenon has impacted the monsoon. This phenomenon is connected to a weaker monsoon.

“It was difficult to predict this year’s monsoon,” says Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, a private weather service provider.

The reactivation of the monsoon has come as a great respite as it is going to rescue a major part of the country from the prevailing drought-like conditions. The reactivation in the middle of September is causing heavy rain in eastern India.

“The Positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and moderate intensity of Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) are in favour, so it neutralized El Nino impact and reactivated monsoon,” says Palawat.

Favoured conditions helped form a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over East and adjoining central India during the next three days.

Also, a cyclonic circulation lies over Kutch and the neighbourhood, which extends up to middle tropospheric levels and will bring good rainfall over western Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

