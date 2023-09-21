Punjab to provide over 24,000 machines to curb stubble burning 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To effectively curb stubble burning and management of crop residue, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will be providing more than 24,000 Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines including 5,000 surface seeders at subsidized prices to farmers of the state during the upcoming harvest season.

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that, in a very positive change, the Department of Agriculture has received as many as 1,58,394 applications from farmers to avail the subsidy on CRM machinery. The sanction letters to selected beneficiaries have already been released through the online portal.

He said that the department will provide Super SMS, Happy Seeder, paddy straw chopper, mulcher, Smart Seeder, zero-till planter and drill equipment, surface seeder, Super Seeder, crop reaper, Shrub Master and Rotary Slasher, and Reversible MB Plough for in-situ stubble management. Baler machines and straw rake for ex-situ management of paddy residue.

During the year 2022-23, the state had successfully reduced stubble burning incidents by 30 % with the use of crop residue management techniques and equipment, said the Punjab agriculture minister. He also added that Rs 350 crores have been kept in reserve to curb crop residue burning during the current harvesting season. The applications for availing subsidy were invited via an online portal to ensure transparency and make the procedure streamlined.

Khudian said that the agriculture ministry has also been making concerted efforts to set up custom hiring centres at each block, where CRM machines would be available for small-scale and marginalised farmers. “The state government has been providing 80 % subsidy for the establishment of Custom Hiring Centers for the purchase of CRM machines, while 50 % subsidy is being offered to individual farmers,” the minister said.

Asking the department officials to ensure transparency in the whole process, he said that the government is proactively taking steps to address the problem of stubble burning in the state and the agriculture department has launched an Information, Education and Communication drive to educate and train farmers about available technologies for management of crop residue.

Heavy machines for effective management

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the department will provide Super SMS, Happy Seeder, paddy straw chopper, mulcher, Smart Seeder, Zero-till Drill, surface seeder, Super Seeder, crop reaper, Shrub Master and Rotary Slasher, and Reversible MB Plough for in-situ stubble management. Baler machines and straw rake for ex-situ management of paddy residue.

CHANDIGARH: To effectively curb stubble burning and management of crop residue, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will be providing more than 24,000 Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines including 5,000 surface seeders at subsidized prices to farmers of the state during the upcoming harvest season. Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that, in a very positive change, the Department of Agriculture has received as many as 1,58,394 applications from farmers to avail the subsidy on CRM machinery. The sanction letters to selected beneficiaries have already been released through the online portal. He said that the department will provide Super SMS, Happy Seeder, paddy straw chopper, mulcher, Smart Seeder, zero-till planter and drill equipment, surface seeder, Super Seeder, crop reaper, Shrub Master and Rotary Slasher, and Reversible MB Plough for in-situ stubble management. Baler machines and straw rake for ex-situ management of paddy residue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the year 2022-23, the state had successfully reduced stubble burning incidents by 30 % with the use of crop residue management techniques and equipment, said the Punjab agriculture minister. He also added that Rs 350 crores have been kept in reserve to curb crop residue burning during the current harvesting season. The applications for availing subsidy were invited via an online portal to ensure transparency and make the procedure streamlined. Khudian said that the agriculture ministry has also been making concerted efforts to set up custom hiring centres at each block, where CRM machines would be available for small-scale and marginalised farmers. “The state government has been providing 80 % subsidy for the establishment of Custom Hiring Centers for the purchase of CRM machines, while 50 % subsidy is being offered to individual farmers,” the minister said. Asking the department officials to ensure transparency in the whole process, he said that the government is proactively taking steps to address the problem of stubble burning in the state and the agriculture department has launched an Information, Education and Communication drive to educate and train farmers about available technologies for management of crop residue. Heavy machines for effective management Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the department will provide Super SMS, Happy Seeder, paddy straw chopper, mulcher, Smart Seeder, Zero-till Drill, surface seeder, Super Seeder, crop reaper, Shrub Master and Rotary Slasher, and Reversible MB Plough for in-situ stubble management. Baler machines and straw rake for ex-situ management of paddy residue.