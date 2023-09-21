Home Nation

Punjabi gangster Sukhdool Singh who was wanted by the NIA killed in Canada

His name figured in the list of 43 wanted gangsters and terrorists released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

Police officials at the residence of Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke who was killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada, in Moga district. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi gangster Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of the Davinder Bambiha gang -- a category ‘A’ gangster who fled to Canada in 2017 -- has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Winnipeg in what is believed to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry.

His name figured in the list of 43 wanted gangsters and terrorists released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday. The shootout was similar to the one in which designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Surrey in June.

Last year, the Punjab Police booked two of its personnel -- an assistant sub inspector and a head constable -- who allegedly cleared Sukha's name during the passport verification in 2017 even though he had seven criminal cases registered against him. Thus he got a passport issued on the basis of a police report and he managed to obtain a Canadian visa in the same year and fled to Canada.

Sources said that Sukha had a hand in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal with the help of his associates during a kabaddi match at Mallian village in Jalandhar. He had been orchestrating crimes in Punjab and neighboring states through his associates. He had also been aiding, funding and strengthening the activities of the Devinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Eighteeen cases of murder and other heinous crimes have been registered against him in Punjab and other states. Eleven cases including four murder cases were registered against him since he fled to Canada and seven were registered before.

Sukha used to work in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Moga before entering the world of crime. After moving to Canada, he indulged in killings and extortion through his men back here.

