BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri uses communal slurs in LS, calls BSP's Muslim MP Danish Ali 'terrorist'

The Congress on Friday took strong objections to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks in the Lok Sabha and demanded his suspension from the House.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (Express)

A ruling party MP on Thursday spewed communal slurs against a Muslim Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Kunwar Danish Ali and reportedly called him "Atankwadi" (terrorist), "Ugrawadi" (militant) in the Lok Sabha. 

The BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri during a discussion on the success of India's moon mission Chandraayan-3, called Danish Ali, a terrorist, a militant, and a pimp.

In a video shared by an X (formally known as Twitter) user, Ramesh Biduri can be seen shouting at the BSP MP in Hindi.

Two BJP MPs and former ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan were seen laughing and making jokes while Bidhuri continued with his tirade.

“Throw this ‘mullah’ out. “This mullah is a terrorist," the ruling party MP said.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who was in the Chair, urged him to sit down, however, Bidhuri did not stop his hate-filled rant. 

The comments from Bidhuri came after Kunwar Danish Ali referred to a statement made by IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera who had claimed that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh are a result of people eating meat. Bidhuri's comments attracted criticism from netizens.

Shivam Kumar, a journalist, urged Om Birla to take action against the MP.

He said," If you do not take action today, you will bring down the dignity of the post of Speaker. The country will not forgive you."

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of certain objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

According to PTI, Union Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the comments made by Bidhuri. Singh stated that he did not hear what Bidhuri said. 

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday took strong objections to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks in the Lok Sabha and demanded his suspension from the House.

Terming the remarks as an insult to all MPs, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the apology offered by Union Minister Rajnath Singh was a mere eyewash and not sufficient. Strict action should be taken against him, he demanded.

