J&K: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after 4 years, takes part in Friday prayers

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house detention for over four years, was released this morning by authorities and allowed to offer Friday congregational prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque – Jamia Masjid.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the management body of Jamia Masjid, stated that senior police officials visited Mirwaiz’s residence at Nageen yesterday and informed him that authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers.

Mirwaiz has been under house detention since August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh without legislature).

Since August 4, 2019, Mirwaiz was not allowed to move out from his Nageen residence and he missed 212 Friday congregational prayers during this period.

Mirwaiz had moved J&K High Court against his continued house detention. On September 15, the court sought responses from the government on Mirwaiz's plea.

Mirwaiz’s likely release from house detention comes in the wake of the release of two religious scholars Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri.

The J&K High Court had earlier this month quashed the PSA detention of both the religious scholars and ordered their release. Their release has been welcomed by political parties, civil society and religious groups.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah welcomed the administration’s decision to release Mirwaiz from house arrest.

“I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people & resume his social/religious responsibilities. Today eyes in Kashmir will be on the Mirwaiz as he delivers his first Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid after 2019,” Omar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Finally Mirwaiz Umer Farooq will walk a free man after years of LGs admin’s denial about his detention. As a religious head, he is held in high regard by Muslims across J&K. Unfortunate that a tussle has already begun between BJPs various political outfits to claim credit for his release.”

People in large numbers are expected to visit Jamia Masjid today to listen to Mirwaiz’s Friday sermon. His speech will be significant as it will give an indication of which path Mirwaiz will follow after his release.

