Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP MP Bidhuri of strict action as remarks spark outrage

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of certain objectionable comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future, as the remarks sparked outrage with opposition leaders calling for his suspension.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

Taking "serious note" of Bidhuri's remarks, Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of "strict action" if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials said.

"His remarks in Lok Sabha are an insult to all members of Parliament. Bidhuri should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for his remarks," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

VIDEO | "This is simply not acceptable, it's a half-hearted apology, an afterthought. What (Ramesh) Bidhuri has said is an insult to the Parliament," says Congress leader @Jairam_Ramesh BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok… pic.twitter.com/DbvvMyHS5a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2023

The CPI(M) demanded the arrest of Bidhuri.

"No privilege for hate speech, arrest Ramesh Bidhuri. Filthy abusive language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali ( BSP) on the floor constitutes the worst kind of hate speech indicted by the SC. No MP can claim privilege for such speech. He should be arrested," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. Narendra Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything. Sorry, but I'm calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine," Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra said on X.

Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. @narendramodi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything.



Sorry but I’m calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine. pic.twitter.com/3NAqi5FWPy — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 22, 2023

She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha Speaker take strict action against Bidhuri.

"Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP Kunwar Danish Ali. No shame left. This is sickening. Will Speaker Lok Sabha take note and take action," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said on X.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wondered whether Bidhuri's language was a result of the values taught by the RSS.

"I raised the issue of violence in Manipur and I was suspended. What action will be taken against this MP who abused K Danish Ali," Singh said on X.

The AAP also slammed BJP Lok Sabha members Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad for "laughing" when Bidhuri was abusing Danish Ali.

"Why is this uncouth, uncultured BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri not suspended for his use of unparliamentary language and obnoxious behaviour in Lok Sabha? Speaker Om Birla ji must take immediate action. Will BJP also suspend him from their party or will they give him a promotion," NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said on X.

