Rahul Gandhi can't name even four districts of Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-political activist Prashant Kishor on Friday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the first time along with his usual comments on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the BJP.

Talking to media persons during his 'Jan Suraj Yatra' in Muzaffarpur, Kishor questioned the relevance of Rahul Gandhi in Bihar, stating, “What does Bihar have to do with Rahul Gandhi? He can't even name four districts in Bihar.”

“When was the last time you saw him in the state or heard him speak on any Bihar-related issues?” Kishor said while taking a jibe at Congress for the first time during his 'Jan Suraj Yatra', which he started on October 2 last year. He contended that during its 40-year rule, Congress ruined Bihar, which is the reason the grand old party has only 5 per cent of vote share in the state. He claimed that the people of the state showed wisdom by distancing themselves from Congress and the party was now paying the price for its mistakes committed by its leaders in the past.

Rahul had last visited Bihar on June 23 to attend the meeting of Opposition parties convened on the persuasion of Nitish Kumar. Prior to that, he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Grand Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar in 2015.

Reacting to PK's remarks, Congress MLC and spokesperson Prem Chandra Mishra compared it with a 'misguided missile' with no real grounding in the state, alleging that he was working for the BJP and was in the habit of targeting others to remain in the limelight. Kishor had been targeting the 32-year rule among Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad and the BJP during his 'Jan Suraj Padyatra', which he launched on October 2 from Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district.

