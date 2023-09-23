Jharkhand police to probe into Maoist links with Stan Swamy’s 'Bagaicha', 63 other frontal organisations

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand police has ordered its Special Branch to probe the Maoist links with some of the frontal organizations like Stan Swamy’s ‘Bagaicha,’ ‘Stan Swami Nyay Manch’ and several

others active in the state and submit a report.

“In case any of the activities or meetings organized by these organisations seem to be illegal or against the law from any perspective, then the local police station must be informed immediately after making an entry into the diary,” said the order issued by the Jharkhand police.

The probe has been ordered against 64 organisations active in the state with a maximum of 29 located in Ranchi. Jamshedpur has 20 such organisations, along with seven in Bokaro, six in Saraikela, four in Giridih, three in Pakur, two in Chatra, three in Latehar, two in Gumla, one each in Dumka, Garhwa, Ramgarh and Khunti.

Meanwhile, a delegation of these organisations met Special IG Prabhat Kumar demanding to clear their stand on the issue. They also demanded immediate rejection of any such list if it has been issued by the State Police. They have been struggling hard for the constitutional rights of the tribal, poor, minorities and the deprived which the state government has also taken cognizance of, they said.

Notably, eight of the total 24 districts considered to be in the extreme influence category in terms of Maoist activity fall in Jharkhand. Maoists have their presence in 16 districts of the state.

Opposing the arrest of Stan Swamy in the case related to the violence which erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in 2018 leaving one dead and several others injured, CM Soren had said that the Central government is trying to suppress all the voices being raised against it.

RANCHI: Jharkhand police has ordered its Special Branch to probe the Maoist links with some of the frontal organizations like Stan Swamy’s ‘Bagaicha,’ ‘Stan Swami Nyay Manch’ and several others active in the state and submit a report. “In case any of the activities or meetings organized by these organisations seem to be illegal or against the law from any perspective, then the local police station must be informed immediately after making an entry into the diary,” said the order issued by the Jharkhand police. The probe has been ordered against 64 organisations active in the state with a maximum of 29 located in Ranchi. Jamshedpur has 20 such organisations, along with seven in Bokaro, six in Saraikela, four in Giridih, three in Pakur, two in Chatra, three in Latehar, two in Gumla, one each in Dumka, Garhwa, Ramgarh and Khunti.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, a delegation of these organisations met Special IG Prabhat Kumar demanding to clear their stand on the issue. They also demanded immediate rejection of any such list if it has been issued by the State Police. They have been struggling hard for the constitutional rights of the tribal, poor, minorities and the deprived which the state government has also taken cognizance of, they said. Notably, eight of the total 24 districts considered to be in the extreme influence category in terms of Maoist activity fall in Jharkhand. Maoists have their presence in 16 districts of the state. Opposing the arrest of Stan Swamy in the case related to the violence which erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in 2018 leaving one dead and several others injured, CM Soren had said that the Central government is trying to suppress all the voices being raised against it.