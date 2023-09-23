‘Only stable govt takes strong steps’: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a compelling case on Friday for securing a full majority, emphasising its importance in making decisive decisions, especially in light of the recent passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Upper House of Parliament for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

His remarks were particularly relevant as the nation prepares for the upcoming general election, slated for April 2024, and assembly elections in various states.

PM Modi underscored that a government with a full majority, as the BJP-led government currently enjoys at the Centre, is essential for ensuring the welfare of women and the nation as a whole. He stressed that such a government is crucial for facilitating the passage of important bills in Parliament.

Describing the Women’s Reservation Bill as a significant step toward fulfilling India’s democratic commitment, PM Modi asserted that a full majority government is imperative for advancing the country’s development agenda.

Taking a dig at previous governments, he pointed out that discussions about reserving seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies had been ongoing for nearly three decades without any concrete action due to a lack of commitment.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, emphasising that it became possible because the people had elected a strong, stable, and decisive government with a full majority. He referred to this as a realisation of “Modi’s guarantee” and highlighted that the BJP had included the Women’s Reservation Bill in its 2019 general election manifesto.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the BJP party headquarters, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the party’s women leaders and workers. The atmosphere was festive, with thousands of women workers, leaders including women ministers, and the party’s national president celebrating the passage of the Bill. PM Modi, reaffirming his commitment to women’s empowerment, shared the stage with two women union ministers, Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other women leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Modi credited the full majority given by women and the public’s support to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election for strengthening the government’s ability to make such significant decisions. He stressed the importance of a majority in enabling decisive actions for the country and women’s welfare.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Opposition, which had objected to the use of the word ‘Vandan’ (respect) in the Bill’s title. Modi stated that when the BJP prioritises respect and dignity for women, some individuals in politics become uncomfortable. The Prime Minister also assured the audience that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ had become a reality due to a strong and decisive government with an absolute majority.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a compelling case on Friday for securing a full majority, emphasising its importance in making decisive decisions, especially in light of the recent passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Upper House of Parliament for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. His remarks were particularly relevant as the nation prepares for the upcoming general election, slated for April 2024, and assembly elections in various states. PM Modi underscored that a government with a full majority, as the BJP-led government currently enjoys at the Centre, is essential for ensuring the welfare of women and the nation as a whole. He stressed that such a government is crucial for facilitating the passage of important bills in Parliament.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Describing the Women’s Reservation Bill as a significant step toward fulfilling India’s democratic commitment, PM Modi asserted that a full majority government is imperative for advancing the country’s development agenda. Taking a dig at previous governments, he pointed out that discussions about reserving seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies had been ongoing for nearly three decades without any concrete action due to a lack of commitment. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, emphasising that it became possible because the people had elected a strong, stable, and decisive government with a full majority. He referred to this as a realisation of “Modi’s guarantee” and highlighted that the BJP had included the Women’s Reservation Bill in its 2019 general election manifesto. Earlier, upon his arrival at the BJP party headquarters, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the party’s women leaders and workers. The atmosphere was festive, with thousands of women workers, leaders including women ministers, and the party’s national president celebrating the passage of the Bill. PM Modi, reaffirming his commitment to women’s empowerment, shared the stage with two women union ministers, Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other women leaders. Addressing the gathering, Modi credited the full majority given by women and the public’s support to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election for strengthening the government’s ability to make such significant decisions. He stressed the importance of a majority in enabling decisive actions for the country and women’s welfare. The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Opposition, which had objected to the use of the word ‘Vandan’ (respect) in the Bill’s title. Modi stated that when the BJP prioritises respect and dignity for women, some individuals in politics become uncomfortable. The Prime Minister also assured the audience that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ had become a reality due to a strong and decisive government with an absolute majority.