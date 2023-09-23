Three weeks after woman cop assaulted on train in U.P, Task Force guns down main accused

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three weeks after the 40-year-old woman constable was brutally assaulted by unidentified miscreants on the Saryu Express train, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Ayodhya Police, in a joint operation, gunned down the prime accused and arrested two of his associates following an encounter in Ayodhya on Friday.

Three cops, including the station officer of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma, were also injured in the exchange of fire. While the deceased was identified as Anis Khan, the two accused arrested included Azad and Vishambhar Dayal Dubey. The duo suffered bullet injuries and are under treatment at a hospital in Ayodhya. The encounter between the police force and the accused took place at Chhitarva Para Kail Road under the Purakalander police station area of Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, special director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the Ayodhya police team for finding the accused. A woman constable was found lying under a berth in a pool of blood with deep cuts on her face and other parts of the body and dishevelled clothes in the general compartment onboard Saryu Express running between Mankapur and Prayagraj on August 30.

The Railway Police personnel rushed her to Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya from where she was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre. However, after the medical examination, sexual assault of the police personnel was ruled out.

According to Ayodhya Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar, the police got a tip-off, after which a photograph was shown to the victim. The police started working out the case and identified the accused on the basis of the statement given by the injured constable who is convalescing at Lucknow Trauma Centre.

Ayodhya tightens security

Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force took over security of the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi replacing the Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel in Ayodhya. Eight companies of the UPSSF were deployed in the ‘red zone’ of the campus on Thursday.

