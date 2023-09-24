Home Nation

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh missed no opportunity to harass women wrestlers, says Delhi Police

Delhi's Rose Avenue Court was hearing arguments for framing of charges against Brij Bhushan after the police filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against him by six women wrestlers.

Published: 24th September 2023

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves from his residence, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

On Saturday, the Delhi Police told a court that the Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 'outraged the modesty' of the women wrestlers every opportunity he could get.

The police told the Court that he never missed any opportunity to harass any of the women wrestlers and argued that they had enough evidence to register charges against the BJP MP.

He was exempted from appearing at the court on Saturday.

The Delhi Police filed the charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The next hearing will be held on October 7 in the Rouse Avenue Court.

