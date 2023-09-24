Home Nation

Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging Andhra HC order

The HC judge ruled that at this stage, where the investigation is on fulcrum of attaining finality, this court is not inclined to interfere with the impugned proceedings.

Published: 24th September 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

FILE - Supreme Court of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by APCID in connection with the multi-crore AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam. He approached the top court on Saturday against the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order on September 22, refusing to quash the FIR and the order dated September 10, 2023 of his judicial remand.

The TDP chief, in his plea, argued that he was arrested in an illegal manner and deprived of his liberty motivated only by political reasons by disregarding the fact that all actions were initiated without obtaining the sanction mandated by Section 17A of the PC Act.Observing that the plea was devoid of merit, the High Court stated that it cannot conduct a mini-trial on a petition filed under Section 482 of CrPC (quash petition).  

In the 68-page order, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy pointed out that the APCID, which registered a case in 2021, had examined more than 140 witnesses and collected more than 4,000 documents pertaining to the case. At this stage, where the investigation is on fulcrum of attaining finality, this court is not inclined to interfere with the impugned proceedings, the Judge ruled. After the dismissal of the Naidu’s quash petition, the ACB special court granted two-day custody of the former CM to the APCID for questioning in connection with the APSSDC scam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu Skill development scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp