India-Middle East-Europe corridor to form basis of global trade: PM in Mann Ki Baat

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’, which was discussed at the recent G20 Summit in Delhi, will become the basis of world trade in the coming century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, during his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Whenever the history of the economic corridor would be discussed, it would be remembered as envisioned in India,” the Prime Minister said. Recounting the country’s recent achievements, he said that more than 1 lakh delegates from across the world visited India for the G20 Summit and they returned elated after being acquainted with the country’s diversity.

He shared with the listeners how the success of the summit has strengthened India’s leadership and the country got acknowledged by the world. The African Union was added as a member of the G20 group following India’s efforts, he said.

“You all know that India’s goodwill has risen over the last few years and increased many folds after we conducted G20 Summit with visits from over 1 lakh foreign delegates to India,” Modi told listeners.

The Prime Minister talked about the growing potential of tourism in creating maximum employment with minimum investment. The number of world heritage sites in the country is increasing, he pointed out, adding that recently, Santiniketan of West Bengal and the Hoysala temple of Karnataka were made world heritage sites.

Citing contributions of several countrymen in different fields, he said, “When intentions are firm and there is a passion to learn something, no work remains difficult.” The Prime Minister also said that several cleanliness drives are being planned on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. “The ‘Swachhatha Hi Seva Abhiyan’ is going on with great enthusiasm in all offices of the Central government,” Modi said.

NEW DELHI: The ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’, which was discussed at the recent G20 Summit in Delhi, will become the basis of world trade in the coming century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, during his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Whenever the history of the economic corridor would be discussed, it would be remembered as envisioned in India,” the Prime Minister said. Recounting the country’s recent achievements, he said that more than 1 lakh delegates from across the world visited India for the G20 Summit and they returned elated after being acquainted with the country’s diversity. He shared with the listeners how the success of the summit has strengthened India’s leadership and the country got acknowledged by the world. The African Union was added as a member of the G20 group following India’s efforts, he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “You all know that India’s goodwill has risen over the last few years and increased many folds after we conducted G20 Summit with visits from over 1 lakh foreign delegates to India,” Modi told listeners. The Prime Minister talked about the growing potential of tourism in creating maximum employment with minimum investment. The number of world heritage sites in the country is increasing, he pointed out, adding that recently, Santiniketan of West Bengal and the Hoysala temple of Karnataka were made world heritage sites. Citing contributions of several countrymen in different fields, he said, “When intentions are firm and there is a passion to learn something, no work remains difficult.” The Prime Minister also said that several cleanliness drives are being planned on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. “The ‘Swachhatha Hi Seva Abhiyan’ is going on with great enthusiasm in all offices of the Central government,” Modi said.