Offer anti-BJP journalists a 'treat' at dhabas, Maharashtra BJP chief advises partymen

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stirred a controversy by asking party workers to identify journalists who report against the party and government and give them a treat at dhabas to ensure that there is no negative reporting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

The purported audio clip of Bawankule, which went viral on Monday, was from a meeting with party workers in Ahmednagar.

“Party workers at booth level should identify the journalists who give negative coverage against us. We should offer them tea once a month and give them treats in the evening. I believe you are smart enough to understand it. Take these journalists to roadside dhabas. If you need something, then our local BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil is here to help you out with expenses. We should take care of the journalists. There should not be negative coverage against us,” Bawankule said.

After the audio went viral, Bawankule clarified that his statement was twisted deliberately. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ruling for the last nine years and doing a lot of good work, despite which some journalists are doing negative reporting. “So, I was telling my party workers to behave well with journalists and present them the work of the government and offer tea. But some sections of the media blew my statement out of proportion,” Bawankule said.

Defending Banwankule, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he made the statement in a lighter vein.

Reacting to the clip, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP wants to buy journalists. “BJP state president revealed the secret and confidential plan of the BJP to buy journalists by offering them tea and food,” he said, adding that the BJP should apologise to journalists for insulting them.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stirred a controversy by asking party workers to identify journalists who report against the party and government and give them a treat at dhabas to ensure that there is no negative reporting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The purported audio clip of Bawankule, which went viral on Monday, was from a meeting with party workers in Ahmednagar. “Party workers at booth level should identify the journalists who give negative coverage against us. We should offer them tea once a month and give them treats in the evening. I believe you are smart enough to understand it. Take these journalists to roadside dhabas. If you need something, then our local BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil is here to help you out with expenses. We should take care of the journalists. There should not be negative coverage against us,” Bawankule said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the audio went viral, Bawankule clarified that his statement was twisted deliberately. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ruling for the last nine years and doing a lot of good work, despite which some journalists are doing negative reporting. “So, I was telling my party workers to behave well with journalists and present them the work of the government and offer tea. But some sections of the media blew my statement out of proportion,” Bawankule said. Defending Banwankule, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he made the statement in a lighter vein. Reacting to the clip, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP wants to buy journalists. “BJP state president revealed the secret and confidential plan of the BJP to buy journalists by offering them tea and food,” he said, adding that the BJP should apologise to journalists for insulting them.