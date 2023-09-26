Home Nation

After protest over killings of two missing students, Manipur govt reimposes internet ban for five days

Mobile internet services, suspended on May 3 in the wake of ethnic violence, were restored only three days ago.

Published: 26th September 2023 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Students who were injured during the protest (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After a huge protest on Tuesday over the killings of two missing students, the Manipur government reimposed the ban on mobile internet and internet/data services through VPN in the state for five days with immediate effect.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the state government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms…The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for 5 (five) days till 7:45 PM of 01-10-2023,” an order issued by the home department said.

“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation...This is issued after obtaining approval of the Competent Authority with immediate effect. All concerned are directed to comply with the orders,” the order further said.

Over 50 students were injured in state capital Imphal on Tuesday during a massive protest against the killings of two missing students.

Photos of the bodies of the two students -- Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) -- who have been missing since July, went viral on social media on Monday. In one photo, the two students are seen sitting on a grassy compound with two armed men in the background. Another photo showed their bodies with the head of Hemjit appearing to be missing. 

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

