Expert committee of scientists advises government to declare Joshimath as 'no new construction zone'

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After a study conducted by an expert committee of scientific bodies on land submergence in Joshimath, the government has been advised to declare this area as a 'No New Construction Zone', describing this area as very worrying for the future.

The expert committee has also cautioned against the pressure of permanent population growth in the mythical city of Joshimath, built on a pile of glacier debris. The city's population has increased from 16,000 to 25,000 in the last decade, which the committee has described as "worrisome" and advised the government to focus on "load-bearing capacity".

CBRI conducted a comprehensive physical damage survey of 2364 buildings spread over nine administrative areas of Joshimath. The institute assessed the sensitivity of buildings using statistical analysis on parameters such as various characteristics, and the number of floors along the style of construction. In its 324-page report, the CBRI has declared 20 percent of the houses as unusable, 42 percent of the houses requiring further valuation, 37 percent usable, and one percent need demolition.

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report prepared by the NDMA-led team points to the possible negative impact on the environment from future large-scale reconstruction activities in Joshimath. "The important thing is that future reconstructions are green building-based, with proper technology and limited concrete," the report said.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in its report questioned the indiscriminate construction at Joshimath and recommended a review of the principles of town planning for the development of cities in the mountainous regions of the Himalayan region here. CBRI concluded that good construction typology, controlled building materials, regulatory mechanisms, and awareness among stakeholders based on geotechnical and geo-climatic conditions are essential.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "A total of nine wards are affected in the Joshimath municipality area, including 156 buildings in Gandhinagar ward". Apart from these, 53 buildings in Palika Marwari, 38 in Lower Bazar, 156 in Singhdhar, 131 in Mohanbagh, 40 in Upper Bazar, 78 in Sunil Ward, 55 in Parsari and 161 in Ravigram Ward have cracks.

State Housing Minister Dr. Premchand Agarwal told TNIE, "After the land submergence incident in Joshimath, the government is now considering forming a seven-member committee headed by district magistrates for danger zones of all districts of the state". This committee will give its report, after which those buildings will be secured.

"After the Joshimath disaster, the government is considering a proposal for standard operating procedures for the identification and conservation of such buildings currently constructed in all the districts of the state which fall in the danger category from the point of view of earthquake, landslide, landslide, excessive rainfall", Minister Agarwal added.

