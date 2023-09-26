Manipur govt calls for restraint after photos showing ‘bodies’ of two missing students surface

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Photos of two Meitei students, reported missing since July 6 amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, surfaced on social media, triggering fresh tension in the state.

In one photo, the two – 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi and a 20-year-old man Phijam Hemjit – are seen sitting on a grassy compound with two armed men in the background. Another photo showed what looked like their bodies with the head of Hemjit appearing to be missing.

After the photos had gone viral, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat issued a statement on Monday night stating that CBI was probing the case.

“It has come to the notice of the State Government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years), who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media. It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state,” the statement said.

It also said that the police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators.

“In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuing justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime,” the statement said.

The government appealed to the public to exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation.

GUWAHATI: Photos of two Meitei students, reported missing since July 6 amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, surfaced on social media, triggering fresh tension in the state. In one photo, the two – 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi and a 20-year-old man Phijam Hemjit – are seen sitting on a grassy compound with two armed men in the background. Another photo showed what looked like their bodies with the head of Hemjit appearing to be missing. After the photos had gone viral, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat issued a statement on Monday night stating that CBI was probing the case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It has come to the notice of the State Government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years), who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media. It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state,” the statement said. It also said that the police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators. “In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuing justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime,” the statement said. The government appealed to the public to exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation.