Home Nation

Manipur govt calls for restraint after photos showing ‘bodies’ of two missing students surface

In one photo, the two – 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old man Phijam Hemjit – are seen sitting on a grassy compound with two armed men in the background. 

Published: 26th September 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Army and Assam Rifles personnel conduct a flag march in violence-hit areas across Manipur, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - Violence-hit area in Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Photos of two Meitei students, reported missing since July 6 amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, surfaced on social media, triggering fresh tension in the state.

In one photo, the two – 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi and a 20-year-old man Phijam Hemjit – are seen sitting on a grassy compound with two armed men in the background. Another photo showed what looked like their bodies with the head of Hemjit appearing to be missing.

After the photos had gone viral, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat issued a statement on Monday night stating that CBI was probing the case.

“It has come to the notice of the State Government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years), who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media. It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state,” the statement said.

It also said that the police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators. 

“In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuing justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime,” the statement said. 

The government appealed to the public to exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meitei Manipur violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp