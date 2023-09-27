FBI warns three prominent US Sikhs of 'danger' after Hardeep Nijjar's killing in Canada

By Online Desk

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned at least three Americans active in the Sikh community that their lives were in danger after the murder of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, Guardian reported.

This revelation by the federal law enforcement agency comes a few days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charged that the Indian government may be behind the killing, the accusation which has led to diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

India denied the allegations made by Canada, calling it" motivated" and asked the latter to take legal action against “anti-Indian elements” operating from its soil instead.

The accusation also sparked tit-for-tat retaliation, with each country expelling diplomats. India has also indefinitely suspended visa services in Canada, citing security threats to its officials.

On Tuesday, Pritpal Singh, a 69-year-old US citizen who serves as a coordinator for the American Sikh Caucus Committee, confirmed to The Guardian that he, his associate Amarjit Singh and another person were called by the Federal Bureau of Investigation just days after Nijjar’s murder.

The FBI also warned another American named Amarjit Singh, a 70-year-old New York-based journalist and commentator.

According to The Guardian, Amarjit Singh was first contacted by the FBI as he was returning from a protest against Modi in Washington, during Modi's state visit.

Meanwhile, calling Canada’s allegations on India regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar as “concerning”, the US State Department reiterated its stand urging New Delhi to cooperate in the investigation.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated there needs to be a full and fair investigation.

