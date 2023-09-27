Ujjain: On camera, minor girl found unconscious, semi-naked and bleeding after rape

By Online Desk

A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was found half-naked and soaked in blood after being raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, according to local media reports.

CCTV visuals show the minor wandering in a semi-naked state and asking for help from the public who refuse. Afterwards, the girl reportedly fainted near Dandi Ashram and was finally rescued by sadhus (priests). The ashram sadhus first covered the girl properly with a towel and subsequently rushed her to the local government hospital, after which the matter came to the local police’s notice.

Charak Hospital doctors confirmed she was raped and found that her private parts were damaged and that there was bleeding. The doctors also revealed that the victim was suffering from diabetes.

The cops who escorted the alleged sexual assault survivor girl to Indore, donated their blood to save the girl’s life.

Later, she was referred by doctors of the government hospital in Ujjain to adjoining Indore city, where she is now reported to be stable.

Initial investigation revealed that she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. She has reportedly been unable to explain how she arrived in Ujjain.

Shocker in religious city Ujjain: A mentally challenged minor (aged between 12 and 15 yrs) possibly hailing from Prayagraj (UP) raped by unidentified accused in Ujjain. The savagery happened on September 25. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 27, 2023

“A case of sexual assault (rape) has been lodged at the Mahakal police station and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the entire matter, including the place of the crime and those involved. Though the girl is unable to tell things clearly, her language suggests she could be from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,” Ujjain district police superintendent Sachin Sharma said.

On July 28, a minor, hailing from a very poor Scheduled Caste family, was gang-raped by two men, in the jungles close to the Goddess Sharda Temple in Maihar town of Satna district of MP.

Taking to the social media platform X, state Congress president Kamal Nath listed a series of questions, seeking a reply from the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Isn’t the daughter with whom the savagery happened in Ujjain, also a Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behna, will you only be focused on fighting polls and making false announcements, will you only inundate hoardings with images of daughters created from artificial intelligence or really focus on the security on real daughters on the ground. I demand that the culprits of the Ujjain savagery be rendered the sternest punishment and the sexual assault survivor's daughter be given Rs 1 crore financial assistance.”

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Bairagarh on September 6. Bairagarh police had registered a rape case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act and arrested him.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

