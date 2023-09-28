Home Nation

School teacher orders Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate in UP's Sambhal, arrested

The boy's father alleged that his son is a student of class 5 in the school where his class teacher got him slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her.

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Just a month, after a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar got a Muslim child slapped in a class by his Hindu classmates, a school teacher in Sambhal, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly ordering a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question, police said.

The incident took place at a private school on Tuesday in Dugawar village under the Asmoli police station limits in Sambhal district, they said.

Based on a  complaint filed by the Hindu boy's father, the teacher, Shaista, was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Additional SP Shrish Chandra said.

The boy's father alleged that his son is a student of class 5 in the school where his class teacher got him slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her. The father said that this hurt his son's religious feelings.

In UP's Muzaffarnagar, the teacher was booked after a video showed her allegedly asking students to slap the Class 2 boy in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

