Canada has been 'permissive' towards terrorists and extremists, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Canada has a 'permissive' attitude towards terrorists and extremists, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking at the Hudson Institute in the US on Friday.

“Today I am in a position where my diplomats are unsafe going to the diplomatic missions. There is a toxic mix of criminals, terrorists, traffickers. They have been giving operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics,” he added.

Jaishankar had a discussion on the Canada issue with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

During the course of the discussions, Jaishankar also said that SAARC had become dormant as one of its members (implying Pakistan) thinks it can practise terrorism.

Earlier, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the duo discussed many issues.

The key outcomes of the India’s G20 Presidency and the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable and high-standar infrastructure investments were amongst the things they spoke about in the US State Department in Washington DC on Thursday.

"Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Sec Blinken. A wide ranging discussion following up on PM Modi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. We laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon," said Dr Jaishankar.

New Delhi will host the fifth edition of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Dr Jaishankar announced on Thursday. Although he did not reveal the dates of the meeting, it is believed that the ministerial dialogue would be held in the first half of November.

"The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also emphasised the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"Good to be back here. And we, of course, had the Prime Minister here this summer. Thanks to the US for all the support to the G20 Summit,’’ Dr Jaishankar said in a joint press conference with Secy Blinken ahead of their meeting.

"It's a pleasure to welcome my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, here to the State Department, back to Washington. We've had very good discussions over the last weeks - of course at the G20, in New York at the General Assembly," said Secy Blinken.

Interestingly, PM Trudeau spoke about building closer ties with India on Thursday.

"India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented our Indo-Pacific strategy just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," the National Post quoted him as saying.

