Organised crime plagues Canada, says Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York on Tuesday, criticised the Canadian government for its lack of action against terrorists and extremists.

Canada has been plagued by organised crime associated with secessionist groups and violent extremism, he pointed out and expressed India’s deep concern, attributing this permissiveness to political motivations.

Jaishankar highlighted the grave situation by mentioning threats faced by Indian diplomats.

The EAM accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of failing to take any decisive measures against terrorists and extremists residing in Canada.

He insinuated that this inaction was due to political convenience, alluding to the ongoing controversy around killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Regarding intelligence related to Nijjar’s death, Jaishankar refrained from making any comments, stating, “I’ll share with you what we conveyed to the Canadians. Firstly, this does not reflect the policy of the Government of India. Secondly, we informed the Canadians that if they possess specific and relevant information, they should share it with us. We are open to examination.”

The minister urged the United Nations to undergo reform, emphasising the importance of listening to a broader range of countries.

He cautioned against allowing “political convenience” to dictate responses to terrorism and violence.

When questioned about Manipur, Jaishankar assured that efforts were underway to restore normalcy to the region.

Underscoring the necessity for India and the US to collaborate to safeguard their respective interests, he observed that the Global South currently harbours skepticism towards the Global North.

Jaishankar mentioned that India is actively seeking investment and technology partnerships while maintaining its own terms and conditions.

The external affairs minister also drew attention to China’s expanding navy, particularly its increased presence in ports like Gwadhar and Hambantota, and the growing activity in the Indian Ocean.

