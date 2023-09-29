'Nearly 90 lakh sq feet space cleared, Rs 371 crore revenue earned in last 2 cleanliness campaigns'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said nearly 90 lakh square feet space was cleared and around Rs 371 crore revenue was earned in the past two cleanliness campaigns.

The government has announced a special campaign 3.0 from October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, till October 31. The campaign is a sequel to the special campaigns conducted in the last two years.

"Special campaign 3.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the ministries/departments and their attached/subordinate offices," said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Friday launched the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 public grievance portal, whose dashboard has been implemented by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

First of its kind Artificial Intelligence driven initiative.”Intelligent” Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 Public Grievance portal launched. Provision of Automated Analysis in

1/2 pic.twitter.com/HpvLesKBfS — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 29, 2023

The dashboard provides instant tabular analysis of grievances filed and disposed of, the ministry said, adding it will also help the officials identify the root cause of the grievance.

With a ballooning caseload of problems being raised by the common man and their trust in the timebound redressal of their grievances, close to 20 lakh grievances are received annually on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal -- an online system that allows raising of grievances by people.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged that grievance redressal is important for the accountability of the government and also for citizen-centric governance.

"The union minister was informed that close to 90 lakh square feet of prime office space has been cleared during the last two Swachhata campaigns and put into productive usage. Besides, the government generated a revenue of Rs 370.83 crore from the disposal of scrap, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh public grievances redressed and 8,998 MPs' references replied," the statement said.

The Swachhata campaign also spurred e-office work culture in the government and now over 90 per cent of file work has been made online, it added.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi has transformed the Swachhata campaign into a "Jan Andolan" within a few months.

He added that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has launched a compendium of 300 best practices, which will be implemented by all government ministries and departments and published widely through media, highlighting "whole of government" and "whole of science" approach.

