Shah, Nadda brainstorm to pick assembly poll candidates

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of Mission South, the BJP is set to unveil candidate lists ahead of Telangana’s December legislative assembly elections. These lists may follow announcements for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and the remaining Madhya Pradesh seats, likely no later than October 5. Inside sources suggest that the initial candidate list for Telangana’s vulnerable assembly seats could coincide with other state releases or shortly after.

A crucial two-day meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled over the weekend to finalise candidates for the upcoming state elections, including Telangana. Prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief strategist Amit Shah, and national president JP Nadda will be present.

The BJP is diligently crafting an election strategy and aims to conclude candidate discussions before the Election Commission of India announces poll dates. While official poll dates are pending for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP’s central leadership has already issued candidate lists for MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. A month ago, they unveiled 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 for MP.

Senior BJP officials have hinted that the candidate lists, developed in consultation with state units, will be presented during the CEC meeting this weekend. Reports also suggest that some sitting MLAs might not make the cut based on performance, grassroots connections, or feedback.

In a significant move, Rajasthan may join this third CEC meeting, aimed at finalising election-related formalities for the states in question. A meeting in Jaipur was recently held to discuss ticket finalisation with party chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and other Rajasthan unit leaders. The BJP might continue its strategy of fielding Union ministers and MPs as candidates, mirroring the approach used in MP.

In Telangana, the appointment of central minister GK Reddy as the state party president has already been completed. Discussions on poll preparedness for the assembly elections in Telangana and Mizoram are likely to take place during the CEC meeting. Speculations suggest that the Election Commission of India could initiate the electoral process for all poll-bound states in early to mid-October.

The first list of approximately 24-30 candidates for Rajasthan is expected to be released soon, potentially on Sunday evening or Monday morning. The BJP’s strategy includes targeting weak constituencies in Rajasthan to bolster their presence and highlight issues related to crime and corruption within the ruling government. The party is also making a concerted effort to make inroads in Telangana, currently under the governance of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, while the Congress Party is reportedly gaining ground rapidly.

