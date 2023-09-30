Aspirational blocks programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people: PM Modi

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 30, 2023, said the aspirational districts programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country and its success will now form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme.

PM Modi made the remarks as he launched a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of optimum utilisation of resources, convergence and public participation for development at the grassroots level.

"The Aspirational Districts Programme has changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country. There has been a change in their quality of life," the Prime Minister said. Now, the success of the aspirational districts programme will form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme, he said.

"Very few people get the chance to run a government for as long as I have. And I say from experience that it is not only that the budget brings change if we ensure optimum utilisation of resources and convergence, then work can be done without any fresh funds coming in for the blocks," PM Modi said.

Modi also stressed on equal distribution of resources.

Sankalp Saptaah is linked to the effective implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Programme. The Prime Minister launched the nationwide programme on January 7. The programme aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens. It is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country.

Each day of the Sankalp Saptaah, from October 3 to October 9, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all aspirational blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days are Sampoorna Swasthya, Suposhit Pariwaar, Shiksha and Samridhi Diwas, according to an official statement.

The last day, October 9 will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week as 'Sankalp Saptaah Samavesh Samaroh'

