Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2015 drugs case

Sukhpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police following an investigation conducted by a special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Swapan Sharma in the 2015 drugs case.

Published: 30th September 2023 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira who has been detained by Punjab Police in an alleged drug case, speaks to the media outside the police station in Fazilka district, Sept 28, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A court in Punjab's Fazilka district sent Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday in connection with a 2015 drugs case.

Amid tight security arrangements, Khaira was produced in the court in Jalalabad after his two-day police remand ended on Saturday, officials said. Bholath MLA Khaira was arrested on Thursday from his Chandigarh residence.

He was arrested by the Punjab Police following an investigation conducted by a special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Swapan Sharma in the 2015 drugs case.

The case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad in Fazilka. Nine people, including Gurdev Singh, who was allegedly a close aide of Khaira, were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had recovered 2 kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, a 315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Khaira's cropped up later during the police probe. However, in 2017, the Supreme Court stayed the trial court proceedings against Khaira who was summoned as an additional accused in the matter.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 on the charge of money laundering linked to the 2015 drug case. He was granted bail in 2022. In February 2023, the apex court quashed the summoning order against Khaira in the drug case.

The Punjab Congress had called the police action against Khaira a political vendetta, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

