Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Kupwara: Police

Officials said that two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site.

Published: 30th September 2023 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Indian Army)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

The infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.

"Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far," Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

The operation is still underway, the police said.

So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir infiltration attempt

Comments

