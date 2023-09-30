Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Kupwara: Police

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

The infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.

"Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far," Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

The operation is still underway, the police said.

So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site, they said.

