BJP shows pro-OBC face, firms up strategy to get over 70% of votes

NEW DELHI: The BJP is strategizing to get more than 70 per cent of total OBCs votes in the Lok Sabha elections. With a higher representation of the section in the Union cabinet and other sectors of government, the party is projecting itself as a champion of the OBCs.

Dr K Laxman, president of the party’s OBC Morcha said the Modi government has delivered on fulfilling the aspirations of the backward classes. “We are making the people aware about the government’s initiative on 27 per cent OBC reservation in NEET (UG) and NEET (PG) entrance exams under the all-India quotas,” Laxman said. The OBC Morcha has organised around 8,000 ‘Samajik Sammelan’ (conferences) of OBCs across the country.

“We have set a target of organising more than 10,000 such meets ahead of the LS polls,” Laxman told this newspaper on Sunday.

Such Sammelans, at least 20 of them, will be organised in constituencies dominated by OBCs in the country. The party has covered 1 lakh villages, including more than 20,000 in UP alone, in its drive called ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo’ to woo the OBC voters.