CJI to deliver lecture on tech and criminal justice

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver the 20th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture here on Monday, marking the commemoration of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raising day celebrations.
Themed ‘Adopting Technology to Advance Criminal Justice,’ this year’s lecture promises to delve into the critical role of technology in shaping the landscape of criminal justice, according to officials in the agency.
The event holds particular significance as it not only honors the memory of the CBI’s founding Director, late Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, but also underscores the agency’s commitment to innovation and excellence in law enforcement.
In addition to the keynote address, the occasion will witness the presentation of President’s Police Medals (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Police Medals (PM) for Meritorious Service to deserving CBI officers, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the field of law enforcement, the CBI said in a statement.
Established in 1963, the CBI has evolved into a premier investigative and prosecuting agency, tackling cases ranging from corruption to serious crimes and international cooperation through its role as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India.
The DP Kohli Memorial Lecture series, initiated in 2000, has become a platform for eminent speakers to share insights and experiences, contributing to the discourse on law enforcement, criminal justice, and investigation.
It also serves as a tribute to DP Kohli’s visionary leadership and emphasises the agency’s unwavering commitment to integrity, accountability, and excellence, the CBI said.