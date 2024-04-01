CJI to deliver lecture on tech and criminal justice

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver the 20th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture here on Monday, marking the commemoration of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raising day celebrations.

Themed ‘Adopting Technology to Advance Criminal Justice,’ this year’s lecture promises to delve into the critical role of technology in shaping the landscape of criminal justice, according to officials in the agency.

The event holds particular significance as it not only honors the memory of the CBI’s founding Director, late Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, but also underscores the agency’s commitment to innovation and excellence in law enforcement.